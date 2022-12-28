Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have placed forward Trevor Zegras in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Anaheim is scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Murray has not appeared in an NHL game since Nov. 24 when he allowed four goals on 27 shots in a loss to the San Jose Sharks.

In six games for the Sens this season, the 27-year-old has a goals-against average of 3.26 and a save percentage of .890. This comes after his first season in a Sens uniform that saw him post a GAA of 3.38 and a save percentage of .893.

In two AHL games since his demotion, Murray has a GAA of 2.55 and a save percentage of .918.

The Sens also announced Tuesday they have signed forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old has two goals and one assist in 17 games so far this season for Boston University.

In addition, the Senators announced the team was able to remove head coach D.J. Smith and video coach Mike King from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have recalled a number of players from the AHL to help build the taxi squad teams can now utilize. The NHL re-instituted the taxi squad with the growing number of positive tests amongst players.

UPDATE: #NYR have recalled the following players to the taxi squad:



Morgan Barron

Jonny Brodzinski

Tim Gettinger

Adam Huska

Zac Jones

Morgan Barron, Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska, Zac Jones and Matthew Robertson have all been recalled from the AHL to be part of the Rangers taxi squad.

Winnipeg Jets

Mikey Eyssimont has been reassigned from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the Winnipeg taxi squad.

Eyssimont has played 18 games with the Manitoba Moose, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announced the team has recalled Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs has assigned Kristians Rubins to the team's taxi squad, while Brett Seney, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll have all been loaned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Defenceman Kristiāns Rubīns has been reassigned to the Maple Leafs taxi squad from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).



The team has also announced the return of three players who were previously part of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Jack Campbell, T.J. Brodie, and Travis Dermott are all back at practice and participating.

New York Islanders

Brock Nelson has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol by the Islanders.

The Islanders next game is scheduled for December 29 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers

On Tuesday the Panthers announced defenceman Olli Juolevi was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils assigned two players to the taxi squad Tuesday.

Forward Jesper Boqvist and defenceman Kevin Bahl will be joining the taxi squad.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have announced Darren Helm has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings announced Tuesday that Martin Frk, Jacob Moverare, and Alex Turcotte were being added to the teams taxi squad.

The @LAKings have made the following player transactions:



Martin Frk (F), Jacob Moverare (D), and Alex Turcotte (F) have been recalled to the Kings from the taxi squad.



In addition, the Kings recalled Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the Ontario Reign of the AHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Good news for the Red Wings as they were able to remove both Filip Zadina and Alex Nedeljkovic from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins announced that Kasper Bjorkvist, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Juuso Riikola and Louis Domingue had been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and added to the taxi squad.

The Penguins have assigned forward Kasper Bjorkqvist, defensemen P.O Joseph and Juuso Riikola, and goaltender Louis Domingue to the taxi squad from the @WBSPenguins.



Nashville Predators

Mathieu Olivier has been recalled from the taxi squad by the Predators ahead of Wednesday's game against the Capitals.

The team also announced Cody Glass was being reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.