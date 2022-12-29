Can the NHL implement new CDC guidelines?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have removed goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old last appeared in a game on Dec. 7, allowing five goals on 27 shots in a loss to the New York Islanders.

In 11 games so far this season, Gustavsson has a goals-against average of 3.78 and a save percentage of .893. This is his second season with the team.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have placed defenceman Jacob Bryson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Defenceman Casey Fitzgerald has been recalled from the AHL's Rochester Americans and blueliner Ethan Prow has been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Boone Jenner is back at Blue Jackets practice Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Jenner, along with forward Eric Robinson and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 19. Portzline reports neither Korpisalo nor Robinson were at Wednesday's skate.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that defenceman Gavin Bayreuther has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have removed forwards Sam Gagner and Joe Veleno from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday.

Gagner and Veleno last appeared in a game on Dec. 18.