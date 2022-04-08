1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Stutzle practices expected to miss Saturday's game against Rangers
Ottawa Senators
After missing Thursday's game against Nashville with a knee injury, Tim Stutzle was on the ice for Friday's practice but coach D.J. Smith doesn't expect Stutzle to play Saturday against the New York Rangers.
Stutzle appeared to hurt his knee during a knee-on-knee collision with Nick Suzuki.
Stutzle, 20, has 15 goals and 28 assists in 68 games this season.
Dylan Grambell was also back on the ice Friday after missing Thursday's game against the Predators with a non-COVID related illness.
The team was also missing Travis Hamonic and Drake Batherson (non-COVID illness) from practice Friday morning.
It was also announced that forward Cole Reinhardt had been returned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
The Sen's lineup at practice this morning:
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning will be without Ryan McDonagh when they face the Boston Bruins at home Friday night.
McDonagh has been out with an upper-body injury and while the defenseman isn't ready to return Friday, the team and head coach Jon Cooper, are hopeful he will suit up Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.