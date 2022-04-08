Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

After missing Thursday's game against Nashville with a knee injury, Tim Stutzle was on the ice for Friday's practice but coach D.J. Smith doesn't expect Stutzle to play Saturday against the New York Rangers.

DJ Smith - Don't expect Stutzle to play in NYC. At top speed he feels ok, its the cutting in and out. The medical staff will tell me when. We are not going to take any chances with him. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 8, 2022

Stutzle appeared to hurt his knee during a knee-on-knee collision with Nick Suzuki.

Stutzle, 20, has 15 goals and 28 assists in 68 games this season.

Dylan Grambell was also back on the ice Friday after missing Thursday's game against the Predators with a non-COVID related illness.

Dylan Grambell is out here as well #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 8, 2022

The team was also missing Travis Hamonic and Drake Batherson (non-COVID illness) from practice Friday morning.

No Hamonic or Batherson this morning #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 8, 2022

It was also announced that forward Cole Reinhardt had been returned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Cole Reinhardt has been returned to Belleville. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 8, 2022

The Sen's lineup at practice this morning:

Friday morning practice lines:

(No Batherson or Hamonic)



Tkachuk Norris Joseph

Formenton Stützle Gaudette

Kelly White Brown

Gambrell Kastelic Watson

Tierney



Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Del Zotto Mete — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 8, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will be without Ryan McDonagh when they face the Boston Bruins at home Friday night.

Jon Cooper confirms Ryan McDonagh will miss tonight’s game vs. Boston. The team is hopeful he can return to the lineup against Buffalo on Sunday. #BOSvsTBL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 8, 2022

McDonagh has been out with an upper-body injury and while the defenseman isn't ready to return Friday, the team and head coach Jon Cooper, are hopeful he will suit up Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.