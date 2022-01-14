Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Pavel Buchnevich in COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Friday.

The winger had a goal in 21:04 of ice time in St. Louis' 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions while forward Alexei Toropchenko and defenceman Calle Rosen have been assigned to the taxi squad.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks placed winger Troy Terry in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Terry, 24, is in the midst of a career year with 22 goals and 36 points in 38 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Ryan McDonagh missed Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury but he was at practice Friday according to The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Neither defenceman Erik Cernak, nor forward Ondrej Palat were present at Friday's skate. Palat missed Thursday's game but Cernak did not.

Palat has been dealing with a lingering injury and head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday the team hopes to have him back by the time they start their California road trip Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 15 assists in 38 games so far this season, his 10th with the Bolts.

Cernak played 18:33 Thursday night and recorded an assist in Tampa's eventual 4-2 victory.