Ice Chips: Flyers back on ice with 16 skating
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Flyers, who have not played Feb. 7, returned to practice on Tuesday with 16 players on the ice.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers, who have not played Feb. 7, returned to practice on Tuesday with 16 players on the ice.
General manager Chuck Fletcher said after the session that eight other players are expected to be back on the ice Wednesday.
"Not every player has the same quarantine timetable based upon their points of contact through tracing," Fletcher said. "I believe another eight players will be allowed to practice tomorrow."
Philadelphia is scheduled to play Thursday at home against the New York Rangers.
“Clearly we have some players that tested positive and some others in quarantine," Fletcher added. "Certainly the last four days we’ve seen a positive trend and we’re hopeful to continue in that direction and play on Thursday night.”
New York Rangers
The Rangers will be without star forward Artemi Panarin and defenceman K'Andre Miller Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.
Head coach David Quinn said both players "close" to returning.
New York Islanders
Anthony Beauvillier will play Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Jan. 24 against the New Jersey Devils.
The 23-year-old has one assist in five games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will start Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, while Casey DeSmith is expected to serve as his backup.
Ottawa Senators
The team used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:
Tkachuk - Norris - C. Brown
Paul - Anisimov - Dadonov
Stützle - Stepan - Batherson
Peca - Tierney - Watson
Haley
Coburn - Zaitsev
Reilly - Zub
Brannstrom - Gudbranson
Wolanin - J. Brown
Montreal Canadiens
The team used the following lines during Tuesday's practice:
Toffoli - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Lehkonen/Byron - Evans - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Mete - Romanov
Kulak
Price
Allen
Lindgren