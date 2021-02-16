Dzingel looking to prove himself in return to Sens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers, who have not played Feb. 7, returned to practice on Tuesday with 16 players on the ice.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said after the session that eight other players are expected to be back on the ice Wednesday.

"Not every player has the same quarantine timetable based upon their points of contact through tracing," Fletcher said. "I believe another eight players will be allowed to practice tomorrow."

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher says certain players were deemed safe to practice today after contact tracing and eight others will be on ice tomorrow. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 16, 2021

Philadelphia is scheduled to play Thursday at home against the New York Rangers.

“Clearly we have some players that tested positive and some others in quarantine," Fletcher added. "Certainly the last four days we’ve seen a positive trend and we’re hopeful to continue in that direction and play on Thursday night.”

New York Rangers

The Rangers will be without star forward Artemi Panarin and defenceman K'Andre Miller Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

Head coach David Quinn said both players "close" to returning.

#NYR Panarin and Miller will not play tonight but are “close,” per Coach Quinn. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2021

New York Islanders

Anthony Beauvillier will play Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Jan. 24 against the New Jersey Devils.

The 23-year-old has one assist in five games this season.

#Isles Game Day Update:



“Beauvillier will go in today.” - Trotz — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 16, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, while Casey DeSmith is expected to serve as his backup.

Tristan Jarry will start in net for Penguins again tonight, says coach Mike Sullivan.



Rest of lineup (D Marcus Pettersson, who has missed last 9 games) are game-time decisions. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 16, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The team used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:

Tkachuk - Norris - C. Brown

Paul - Anisimov - Dadonov

Stützle - Stepan - Batherson

Peca - Tierney - Watson

Haley

Coburn - Zaitsev

Reilly - Zub

Brannstrom - Gudbranson

Wolanin - J. Brown

Montreal Canadiens

The team used the following lines during Tuesday's practice:

Toffoli - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Lehkonen/Byron - Evans - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Mete - Romanov

Kulak

Price

Allen

Lindgren