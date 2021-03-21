Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers' forward Sean Couturier will be evaluated for a lower-body injury on Sunday. Couturier was a late scratch from Thursday's 4-3 over the New York Islanders. The severity of the injury is currently unknown and more information will be provided on Monday, prior to the Flyer's matchup against the Islanders.

The 2019-20 Selke award winner has played 18 games this season, recording six goals and 13 assists. He also missed 10 games earlier this season with a rib injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck and goaltender Petr Mrazek were on the ice for Sunday's practice. Trocheck has not played since March 9 due to an upper-body injury. He has 13 goals and 11 assists in 24 games this season. Mrazek has been out since Jan. 30 after undergoing thumb surgery. The 29-year-old is 2-1-0 with a 0.99 goals against average and .955 save percentage in four games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Alexandre Texier and Mikhail Grigorenko to the taxi squad. Grigorenko, 26, has seven points in 18 games this season. Texier, 21, has four goals and five assists in 30 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they take on the New Jersey Devils Sunday afternoon.

In 21 starts this season, Jarry has a 12-8-1 record with a 2.90 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wing have assigned defenceman Dennis Cholowski to the taxi squad. The Langley, BC native has played one NHL game this season. In 11 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, Cholowski has three goals and five assists.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have assigned forwards Mikael Hakkarainen, Brandon Pirri and John Quenneville, and defenseman Alec Regula to the team's taxi squad from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.



Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have re-assigned forward Steven Fogarty the the AHL's Rochester Americans to the taxi squad. The team has also loaned goaltender Michael Houser to the taxi squad.