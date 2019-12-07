Leafs Ice Chips: Despite parallels, Leafs looking to write their own story

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Travis Konecny suffered an upper-body-injury during Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Injury update: Travis Konecny suffered an upper-body injury during #OTTvsPHI. More updates will be provided on Monday. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 7, 2019

The injury occurred in the first period when Konecny took a hard hit from Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

The 22-year-old currently leads the Flyers in points with 10 goals and 17 assists in 29 games played.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Charles Hudon to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé avoir cédé l’attaquant Charles Hudon au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens announced that forward Charles Hudon was assigned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 7, 2019

Hudon has appeared in nine games for the Habs this season, registering one assist.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Blues

Forwards

Aberg-Matthews-Nylander

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Engvall-Spezza-Petan

Defence

Rielly-Barrie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Ceci

Goalies

Andersen starts

Hutchinson

Scratches: Timashov, Goat

HOWEVER, Keefe also said "I would expect things to be fluid" when it comes to his line combos. Which is a new, fun element of the Keefe era #Leafs. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 7, 2019

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have announced that forward Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres play the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Okposo is back in the Sabres’ lineup. Carter Hutton will start against the Canucks while Colin Miller will sit on defense. https://t.co/SEzXb8UQx5 — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) December 7, 2019

The 31-year-old has scored one goal while adding four assists in 19 games played this season.