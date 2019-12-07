6h ago
Ice Chips: Flyers' Konecny suffers injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers forward Travis Konecny suffered an upper-body-injury during Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.
The injury occurred in the first period when Konecny took a hard hit from Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.
The 22-year-old currently leads the Flyers in points with 10 goals and 17 assists in 29 games played.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Charles Hudon to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
Hudon has appeared in nine games for the Habs this season, registering one assist.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Blues
Forwards
Aberg-Matthews-Nylander
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Engvall-Spezza-Petan
Defence
Rielly-Barrie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Ceci
Goalies
Andersen starts
Hutchinson
Scratches: Timashov, Goat
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have announced that forward Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres play the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon.
The 31-year-old has scored one goal while adding four assists in 19 games played this season.