Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jared McCann and defencemen John Marino and Mark Friedman all skated this morning. Friedman will be out for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins while both McCann and Marino will be game-time decisions.

Casey DeSmith gets the start in net. He is 6-2-0 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.23 GAA.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Daniel Vladar will make his NHL debut tonight as he gets the start against the Penguins. He has a .923 save percentage and 2.01 GAA in five appearances this season with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Oskar Steen will also make his NHL debut, skating on a line with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. Anders Bjork will sit.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are expected to go with the same lineup as their last game.

Forward Michael McLeod is out while Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start.