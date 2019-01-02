Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price joined the team for practice on Wednesday, along with Antti Niemi and Michael McNiven.

Price has been out since Dec. 22 with a lower-body injury, which head coach Claude Julien called "more of an irritation than anything else."

#Habs Price just took to the ice for practice along with Niemi and McNiven. pic.twitter.com/JIS9S4g1cp — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 2, 2019

Price, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 22, has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen and forward Zach Hyman were both on the ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, working with their respective trainers and coach. However, neither came back on the ice for the team skate later in the morning.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday he expected Andersen to practice Wednesday as he works toward potentially starting Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Instead, York University goaltender Alex Fotino took the opposite net of Garret Sparks.

Andersen is day-to-day with a groin injury and last played on Dec. 22.

Hyman returned to the ice earlier this week for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Dec. 18.

Hyman and Andersen doing some work together now after going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/tiZlQgP6II — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 2, 2019

Forward Trevor Moore was recalled once again from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Moore has two assists in three games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Ottawa Senators

Marcus Hogberg was in the starter's net for Wednesday's gameday skate. Hogberg is 0-2 with an .883 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average this season.

The team used the following lines Wednesday morning:

Tkachuk Tierney Stone

Dzingel Duchene White

Paajarvi Paul Rodewald

Boedker Smith Ryan

Harpur Ceci

Lajoie Elliott

Borowiecki DeMelo

Wolanin

Hogberg

McKenna

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Matt Niskanen was on the ice for practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games due to an upper-body injury.

Niskanen has not played since being hit awkardly into the boards against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 27.

Caps are on the ice. Matt Niskanen, who’s missed the past two games, is, too. TBD on his status for tomorrow’s game, but I would think he’ll at least travel. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) January 2, 2019

Practice lines, per NHL.com:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Elller-Connolly

Stephenson-Boyd-Smith-Pelly