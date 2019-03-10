Flames Ice Chips: Calgary looks to snap skid against streaking Vegas

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

The eighth overall selection in the 2016 Entry Draft is back up with the big club as the Sabres have recalled Alexander Nylander from the AHL's Rochester Americans.

We have recalled Alexander Nylander from @AmerksHockey. pic.twitter.com/C74byQZSLd — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 10, 2019

Nylander, 21, has 12 goals and 19 assists in 49 games this season with the Amerks. He's appeared in seven games for the Sabres over the past two seasons, recording a goal and an assist.

He is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and the son of longtime NHL forward Michael Nylander.

Calgary Flames

Alan Quine is back up from the Stockton Flames of the AHL.

The 26-year-old native of Belleville, Ont. has 19 goals and 33 assists in 49 AHL contests this season. Quine has also appeared in nine games for the Flames this season, scoring three goals and adding an assist.

Quine dressed in 84 games over the past three seasons for the New York Islanders.

The move comes on the heels of Saturday's demotion of Curtis Lazar to Stockton.

New York Islanders

Islanders coach Barry Trotz says that defenceman Johnny Boychuk is "very questionable" for Monday's key Metropolitan Division encounter with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Per #Isles Barry Trotz, D Johnny Boychuk “very questionable” for tomorrow night vs. #CBJ

But G Robin Lehner did some on-ice work on his own today. That’s a good sign. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 10, 2019

Boychuk was on the receiving end of a hit from Philadelphia Flyers forward Jake Voracek during Saturday's 5-2 loss. Voracek received a five-minute major on the play and has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety later on Sunday.

In other Isles news, goaltender and Vezina contender Robin Lehner had his own on-ice workout on Sunday as he looks to return from an upper-body injury incurred last week.

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the Jets' lines ahead of Sunday night's game with the Washington Capitals:

Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Hayes-Ehlers

Tanev-Lowry-Little

Perreault-Copp-Roslovic

Beaulieu-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Niku

Hellebuyck - from Brian Munz

Washington Capitals

And here is how the Caps will line up:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Connolly

Burakovsky-Dowd-Boyd

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Jensen

Copley - from Brian Munz