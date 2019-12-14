Doughty believes there's still a place for fighting in the NHL

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the AHL’s Laval Rocket and assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to their AHL team.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Armia

Cousins - Suzuki - Weal

Poehling - Thompson - Barber

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Leskinen - Fleury

Price starting

Lindgren

Scratches: Reilly, Folin

IR: Drouin (L wrist, indefinite), Byron (knee, indefinite), Kotkaniemi (concussion, indefinite), Mete (ankle, indefinite), Peca (LBI, indefinite)

Poehling will play tonight because Byron is not ready to return and won’t travel out west. After only one practice following nearly a month out of action, team doctors and coaching staff don’t want Byron to push too hard and possibly suffer a setback.

Julien says Primeau was sent down to Laval to play today and continue his development. Adds that Price will play the majority, if not all of the 4 games in western Canada before Christmas, so Primeau likely wouldn’t see the net.

Julien says Kotkaniemi and Mete will both travel with the team on Sunday and one or both might return to action in western Canada. - via John Lu, TSN.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the Belleville Senators of the AHL.