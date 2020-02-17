Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Captain Shea Weber is participating at Habs practice this morning. As of last Wednesday, Weber was given a 4-6 week timeline to recover from an ankle sprain. He's practising alongside regular partner Ben Chiarot. Weber is still on the injured reserve.

#Habs advise Gallagher is not practising for maintenance purposes. He left Saturday’s game temporarily for treatment and apparently was getting worked on again after the game, which is why he wasn’t made available to media.



However, Weber is practising with the team. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 17, 2020

Brendan Gallagher is not practicing today in favour of a therapy day. According to TSN's John Lu, he left Saturday's game temporarily for treatment and apparently was getting worked on again after the game.

Jonathan Drouin is also practicing today after he was a last-minute scratch on Saturday night with an ankle injury. Head coach Claude Julien said Drouin suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins and played through it on Friday but couldn't play on Saturday.

Julien says that Weber and Paul Byron could be in the lineup for tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gallagher is questionable for tomorrow's game and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Habs lines at practice:

Tatar - Danault - Weal

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen/Weise - Domi - Kovalchuk

Byron - Thompson - Cousins/Evans

Chiarot - Weber

Scandella - Petry

Kulak - Mete

Ouellet - Folin

Price

Lindgren

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have claimed forward Jayce Hawryluk off waivers from the Florida Panthers. In 15 NHL games this season, Hawryluk has one goal and three points. He has eight goals and 15 points in 57 career games.

The 24-year-old was a second-round pick (32nd overall) by the Panthers at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Waivers

The following players have been placed on waivers as of 12 pm ET:

F Cole Bardeau - New York Islanders

F Taylor Leier - Buffalo Sabres