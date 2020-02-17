1h ago
Ice Chips: Weber could play Tuesday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Julien: Weber has shown unbelievable improvement, could return Tuesday
Montreal Canadiens
Captain Shea Weber is participating at Habs practice this morning. As of last Wednesday, Weber was given a 4-6 week timeline to recover from an ankle sprain. He's practising alongside regular partner Ben Chiarot. Weber is still on the injured reserve.
Brendan Gallagher is not practicing today in favour of a therapy day. According to TSN's John Lu, he left Saturday's game temporarily for treatment and apparently was getting worked on again after the game.
Jonathan Drouin is also practicing today after he was a last-minute scratch on Saturday night with an ankle injury. Head coach Claude Julien said Drouin suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins and played through it on Friday but couldn't play on Saturday.
Julien says that Weber and Paul Byron could be in the lineup for tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gallagher is questionable for tomorrow's game and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Habs lines at practice:
Tatar - Danault - Weal
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen/Weise - Domi - Kovalchuk
Byron - Thompson - Cousins/Evans
Chiarot - Weber
Scandella - Petry
Kulak - Mete
Ouellet - Folin
Price
Lindgren
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have claimed forward Jayce Hawryluk off waivers from the Florida Panthers. In 15 NHL games this season, Hawryluk has one goal and three points. He has eight goals and 15 points in 57 career games.
The 24-year-old was a second-round pick (32nd overall) by the Panthers at the 2014 NHL Draft.
Waivers
The following players have been placed on waivers as of 12 pm ET:
F Cole Bardeau - New York Islanders
F Taylor Leier - Buffalo Sabres