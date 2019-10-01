9h ago
Ice Chips: Crosby returns to Pens' practice
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Tuesday, two days ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, after 32-year-old left his team's preseason finale for precautionary reasons Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Tuesday, two days ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, after 32-year-old left his team's preseason finale for precautionary reasons Saturday night. Crosby blocked a shot with his foot in the first period against the Sabres and was listed as day-to-day by head coach Mike Sullivan after the game. Crosby is coming off his best season since 2013-14, scoring 35 goals and 65 assists over 79 games last season, his 14th in the NHL.
In other injury news, winger Bryan Rust will be out "longer term" after also blocking a shot Sunday against Buffalo while forward Alex Galchenyuk remains out day-to-day and is hopeful he'll be at practice on Wednesday.
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Cal Makar missed practice on Tuesday due to a maintenance day after suffering a minor tweak. The 20-year-old is expected to be ready for opening night on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. The 2017 fourth overall pick scored one goal and five assists over 10 playoffs games with the Avs last season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier
Shore
Defence
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Liljegren-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens assign forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL. The 20-year-old missed time during the preseason due to a concussion and finished with one assist in two preseason games. He had a hat trick in his lone game with the Canadiens last season after joining the team from St. Cloud State.
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron/Cousins - Thompson - Weal
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid
Calgary Flames
The Flames assigned Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo, and Dillon Dube to the AHL and released defenceman Andrew MacDonald from his professional tryout.
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Bennett-Frolik
Lucic-Ryan-Mangiapani
Rieder-Jankowski-Czarnik
Defence
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Stone
Goalies
Rittich
Talbot
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Sami Niku took part in practice for the first time since early in training camp while forward Bryan Little was absent as it was announced he is in concussion protocol. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in the preseason finale.
The Jets also claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks and lost goalie Eric Comrie to the Arizona Coyotes.
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Laine
Perreault-Lowry-Bourque
Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic
Ottawa Senators
Goalie Craig Anderson will get the start between the pipes for Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Wednesday night.
Edmonton Oilers
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Nygard McDavid Neal
Draisaitl RNH Kassian
Khaira Cave Archibald
Granlund Haas Chiasson
Russell Jurco extras
Defence
Nurse Larsson
Klefbom Bear
Russell Benning
Manning Persson (still injured but practiced)
Vancouver Canucks
Sven Baertschi, Nikolay Goldobin and Alex Biega were assigned to the AHL after clearing waivers.
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Ferland-Pettersson-Boeser
Pearson-Horvat-Miller
Leivo-Sutter-Virtanen/(Gaudette)
Schaller-Beagle-Eriksson/(Virtanen)
Defence
Edler-Myers
Hughes-Tanev
Benn-Stecher
Goalies
Markstrom
Demko
Waivers
The following players cleared waivers on Tuesday:
CARRICK, SAM
SPRONG, DANIEL
CEHLARIK, PETER
ELIE, REMI
LAZAR, CURTIS
NELSON, CASEY
WILSON, SCOTT
BISHOP, CLARK
FORSBERG, ANTON
FORSLING, GUSTAV
DANO, MARKO
QUINE, ALAN
MEGNA, JAYSON
GAGNER, SAM
MANNING, BRANDON
BROWN, J.T.
TENNYSON, MATT
SALOMAKI, MIIKKA
SANTINI, STEVEN
FRITZ, TANNER
HICKEY, THOMAS
HO-SANG, JOSHUA
NIEVES, CRISTOVAL
DESMITH, CASEY
SCHENN, LUKE
AGOSTINO, KENNETH
GRAVEL, KEVIN
PETAN, NICOLAS
WILSON, GARRETT
BAERTSCHI, SVEN
BIEGA, ALEX
GOLDOBIN, NIKOLAY
LIPON, JC
NOGIER, NELSON
DJOOS, CHRISTIAN
O'BRIEN, LIAM
SGARBOSSA, MICHAEL
BOURAMMAN, GUSTAV