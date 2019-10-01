Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Tuesday, two days ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, after 32-year-old left his team's preseason finale for precautionary reasons Saturday night. Crosby blocked a shot with his foot in the first period against the Sabres and was listed as day-to-day by head coach Mike Sullivan after the game. Crosby is coming off his best season since 2013-14, scoring 35 goals and 65 assists over 79 games last season, his 14th in the NHL.

In other injury news, winger Bryan Rust will be out "longer term" after also blocking a shot Sunday against Buffalo while forward Alex Galchenyuk remains out day-to-day and is hopeful he'll be at practice on Wednesday.

Turns out Sidney Crosby can ice skate. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/T2NHafPbP9 — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) October 1, 2019

Alex Galchenyuk is still day-to-day. He skated today and yesterday and the coaching staff is hopeful he will join the team at practice tomorrow. Decisions will be made then. pic.twitter.com/0LDS0Ska4S — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 1, 2019

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Cal Makar missed practice on Tuesday due to a maintenance day after suffering a minor tweak. The 20-year-old is expected to be ready for opening night on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. The 2017 fourth overall pick scored one goal and five assists over 10 playoffs games with the Avs last season.

Cale Makar just has a little tweak, maintenance day, should be ready to play opening night @ColHockeyNow — Adrian Dater (@adater) October 1, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier

Shore

Defence

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Sandin-Marincin

Liljegren-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

Bergevin on roster rookie choices: 'I don’t give out jobs like tickets on a turnpike' Habs GM Marc Bergevin spoke to the media about roster decisions to start the season, saying that young players like Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury thoroughly earned their spots, while Ryan Poehling has some work to do after being hurt: 'I don’t give out jobs like tickets on a turnpike.'

Canadiens assign forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL. The 20-year-old missed time during the preseason due to a concussion and finished with one assist in two preseason games. He had a hat trick in his lone game with the Canadiens last season after joining the team from St. Cloud State.

#Habs Bergevin couldn’t speculate on whether Poehling would’ve made the club if he hadn’t been concussed. “We’re happy where he’s at and where he’s going,” adding that he will be in a good situation learning under Joel Bouchard. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 1, 2019

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron/Cousins - Thompson - Weal

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid

Calgary Flames

The Flames assigned Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo, and Dillon Dube to the AHL and released defenceman Andrew MacDonald from his professional tryout.

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Bennett-Frolik

Lucic-Ryan-Mangiapani

Rieder-Jankowski-Czarnik

Defence

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Stone

Goalies

Rittich

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Sami Niku took part in practice for the first time since early in training camp while forward Bryan Little was absent as it was announced he is in concussion protocol. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in the preseason finale.

The Jets also claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks and lost goalie Eric Comrie to the Arizona Coyotes.

#NHLJets practice about to start. Sami Niku is taking part for the first time since early in training camp. No Bryan Little. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) October 1, 2019

Nathan Beaulieu is expected to miss at least the next four weeks with an upper body injury suffered in the final preseason game vs MIN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) October 1, 2019

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Copp-Laine

Perreault-Lowry-Bourque

Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Craig Anderson will get the start between the pipes for Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Wednesday night.

The coach confirms that Craig Anderson will start in goal for the season opener against the Maple Leafs tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/dfmNMwy8Z8 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 1, 2019

Edmonton Oilers

Holland talks growing a culture, goals of competing for a playoff spot Oilers GM Ken Holland explains how culture is something that just appears and rather something that takes building. Holland also talks about how Edmonton’s goal is to make the playoffs.

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Nygard McDavid Neal

Draisaitl RNH Kassian

Khaira Cave Archibald

Granlund Haas Chiasson

Russell Jurco extras

Defence

Nurse Larsson

Klefbom Bear

Russell Benning

Manning Persson (still injured but practiced)

Vancouver Canucks

Sven Baertschi, Nikolay Goldobin and Alex Biega were assigned to the AHL after clearing waivers.

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Ferland-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Miller

Leivo-Sutter-Virtanen/(Gaudette)

Schaller-Beagle-Eriksson/(Virtanen)

Defence

Edler-Myers

Hughes-Tanev

Benn-Stecher

Goalies

Markstrom

Demko

