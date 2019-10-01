Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins 

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Tuesday, two days ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres, after 32-year-old left his team's preseason finale for precautionary reasons Saturday night. Crosby blocked a shot with his foot in the first period against the Sabres and was listed as day-to-day by head coach Mike Sullivan after the game. Crosby is coming off his best season since 2013-14, scoring 35 goals and 65 assists over 79 games last season, his 14th in the NHL.

In other injury news, winger Bryan Rust will be out "longer term" after also blocking a shot Sunday against Buffalo while forward Alex Galchenyuk remains out day-to-day and is hopeful he'll be at practice on Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche 

Defenceman Cal Makar missed practice on Tuesday due to a maintenance day after suffering a minor tweak. The 20-year-old is expected to be ready for opening night on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. The 2017 fourth overall pick scored one goal and five assists over 10 playoffs games with the Avs last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier
Shore

Defence

Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Liljegren-Holl

Goalies

Andersen
Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

Bergevin on roster rookie choices: 'I don’t give out jobs like tickets on a turnpike'

Habs GM Marc Bergevin spoke to the media about roster decisions to start the season, saying that young players like Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury thoroughly earned their spots, while Ryan Poehling has some work to do after being hurt: 'I don’t give out jobs like tickets on a turnpike.'

Canadiens assign forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL. The 20-year-old missed time during the preseason due to a concussion and finished with one assist in two preseason games. He had a hat trick in his lone game with the Canadiens last season after joining the team from St. Cloud State.

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron/Cousins - Thompson - Weal

Defence

Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price
Kinkaid

Calgary Flames 

The Flames assigned Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo, and Dillon Dube to the AHL and released defenceman Andrew MacDonald from his professional tryout.

Tuesday's Practice Lines 

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Bennett-Frolik
Lucic-Ryan-Mangiapani
Rieder-Jankowski-Czarnik

Defence

Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Stone

Goalies

Rittich
Talbot

Winnipeg Jets 

Defenceman Sami Niku took part in practice for the first time since early in training camp while forward Bryan Little was absent as it was announced he is in concussion protocol. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in the preseason finale. 

The Jets also claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks and lost goalie Eric Comrie to the Arizona Coyotes. 

Tuesday's Practice Lines 

Forwards  

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Laine 
Perreault-Lowry-Bourque
Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic

Ottawa Senators  

Goalie Craig Anderson will get the start between the pipes for Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Wednesday night.

Edmonton Oilers 

Holland talks growing a culture, goals of competing for a playoff spot

Oilers GM Ken Holland explains how culture is something that just appears and rather something that takes building. Holland also talks about how Edmonton’s goal is to make the playoffs.

Tuesday's Practice Lines 

 Forwards

Nygard McDavid Neal 
Draisaitl RNH Kassian 
Khaira Cave Archibald 
Granlund Haas Chiasson
Russell Jurco extras 

Defence

Nurse Larsson 
Klefbom Bear 
Russell Benning 
Manning Persson (still injured but practiced) 

Vancouver Canucks

Sven Baertschi, Nikolay Goldobin and Alex Biega were assigned to the AHL after clearing waivers. 

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Ferland-Pettersson-Boeser
Pearson-Horvat-Miller
Leivo-Sutter-Virtanen/(Gaudette)
Schaller-Beagle-Eriksson/(Virtanen)

Defence

Edler-Myers
Hughes-Tanev
Benn-Stecher

Goalies

Markstrom
Demko

Waivers

The following players cleared waivers on Tuesday:

CARRICK, SAM

SPRONG, DANIEL

CEHLARIK, PETER

ELIE, REMI

LAZAR, CURTIS

NELSON, CASEY

WILSON, SCOTT

BISHOP, CLARK

FORSBERG, ANTON

FORSLING, GUSTAV

DANO, MARKO

QUINE, ALAN

MEGNA, JAYSON

GAGNER, SAM

MANNING, BRANDON

BROWN, J.T.

TENNYSON, MATT

SALOMAKI, MIIKKA

SANTINI, STEVEN

FRITZ, TANNER

HICKEY, THOMAS

HO-SANG, JOSHUA

NIEVES, CRISTOVAL

DESMITH, CASEY

SCHENN, LUKE

AGOSTINO, KENNETH

GRAVEL, KEVIN

PETAN, NICOLAS

WILSON, GARRETT

BAERTSCHI, SVEN

BIEGA, ALEX

GOLDOBIN, NIKOLAY

LIPON, JC

NOGIER, NELSON

DJOOS, CHRISTIAN

O'BRIEN, LIAM

SGARBOSSA, MICHAEL

BOURAMMAN, GUSTAV