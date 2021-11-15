1h ago
Ice Chips: Blues recall Perunovich
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues announced roster moves Monday morning. The team recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
The Blues also announced the team assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds.