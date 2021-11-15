Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues announced roster moves Monday morning. The team recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

The Blues also announced the team assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds.