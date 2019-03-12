6h ago
Ice Chips: Tatar returns to Canadiens lineup
TSN.ca Staff
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar will return to the lineup when his team hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Carey Price will start in goal for Montreal.
Tatar missed Friday's 8-2 loss against the Anaheim Ducks.
Defenceman Brett Kulak will replace Mike Rielly in the lineup.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Penguins forward Zachary Aston-Reese is out with a lower-body injury and will sit out of their game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Aston-Reese was was injured in the second period of the Penguins' 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
BUFFALO SABRES
Sabres forwards Zemgus Girgensons and defenceman Casey Nelson will be healthy scratches when the team hosts the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
Girensons has three goals and 11 assists in 61 games. Nelson has a goal and four assists in 25 games played.