Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Jack Campbell will start Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ilya Mikheyev will be a game-time decision (missed last two games with an undisclosed injury) — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 24, 2021

Campbell stopped 34 shots in Thursday's victory over the Jets after losing his previous three starts. He is 12-2-1 in 15 appearances this season with a .919 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average.

Keefe also noted that forward Ilya Mikheyev will be a game-time decision.

The 26-year-old has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. In 45 games this season, he six goals and 15 points.

Winnipeg Jets

Adam Lowry is day to day and won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Per TSN's Sara Orlesky, he passed concussion tests but isn’t feeling 100 per cent. Jansen Harkins draws in for Lowry.

On defence, Jordie Benn is out and Logan Stanley is in.

After being pulled in Thursday's loss to the Leafs after he gave up three goals on six shots just past the midway point of the first period, Connor Hellebuyck is back in net Saturday. He is 21-12-3 in 37 appearances this season with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage.

Expected lines:

Connor Scheifele Wheeler

Stastny Dubois Ehlers

Perreault Copp Appleton

Harkins Thompson Lewis

Morrissey Poolman

Forbort Pionk

Stanley DeMelo

Hellebuyck