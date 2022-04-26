Johnston on Bunting: ‘It sounds like they got good news’

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting was on the ice Tuesday morning ahead of practice after leaving Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed injury.

Michael Bunting already back on the ice



The 26-year-old was hit in the face on a clearing attempt by Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen, causing him to fall backward.

Forward Ondrej Kase was on the ice ahead of the Leafs' skate wearing a regular sweater.

Kase has been out of the lineup since March 19, with the Leafs later revealing that the 26-year-old had been diagnosed with a concussion.

Netminder Petr Mrazek continues to work his way back from a groin injury sustained on March 29.

Furthermore, the Leafs announced that forward Nick Robertson has been recalled on an emergency basis, while defenceman Carl Dahlstrom has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies.

Robertson, 20, last appeared for the Leafs on March 17 and has one goal in nine NHL games this season.

TSN's Mark Masters reports that Robertson was skating in a regular sweater at practice. Forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds were wearing grey and are projected scratches.

Lines at morning skate as per Mark Masters:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Robertson

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza

Clifford, Kase, Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Campbell starts

The Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

TSN's John Lu reports that Carey Price was not on the ice for practice with the Montreal Canadiens.

Price made his season debut for Montreal on April 15 and has appeared in four games.

On Sunday, head coach Martin St. Louis explained that Price played in a lot of games last week and is being given a break with the intention to be ready for Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa Senators

Forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin have been recalled from Belleville as the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the New Jersey Devils tonight.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 26, 2022

Kastelic, 23, made his NHL debut this season and has two goals and two assists in 13 games. Sabourin, 29, has registered two assists in fives games with Ottawa in 2021-22.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly will miss the remainder of the season, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forwards Boone Jenner (back) and Sean Kuraly (foot injury suffered on Sunday vs. Edmonton) will miss the rest of the season. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 26, 2022

Boone, 28, who is dealing with a back injury last played on March 11. Kuraly, 29, suffered a foot injury on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced they have recalled forwards Riley Barber and Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL's Grand Rapids under emergency conditions ahead of their matchup with the Leafs.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled right wing Riley Barber and center Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/GY8xVYs5Hy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 26, 2022

Barber, 28, and Criscuolo, 29, have each appeared in four games for Detroit this season.