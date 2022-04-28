Levy: ‘There’s no more pressure on a team than the Leafs’

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews will not be in the lineup for the Maple Leafs in their regular season finale against the Boston Bruins on Friday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says Marner and Matthews will rest tomorrow



Jack Campbell also gets the night off



Erik Kallgren starts @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2022

Matthews and Marner will be given the night off as the Maple Leafs prepare for the NHL playoffs beginning on May 2.

Marner, 24, will finish the season with 35 goals and 97 points in 72 games.

Matthews, 24, will finish the season with 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games.

Goaltender Erik Kallgren will get the start against the Bruins on Friday as Jack Campbell will also be given the night off.

Campbell, 30, will finish his third regular season with the Leafs recording a 31-9-6 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average.

Leafs forward Michael Bunting skated on Thursday as he continues to work his way back from an injury he sustained on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. He will not play Friday against the Boston Bruins, but progress is being made in his recovery.

Michael Bunting continues to work his way back from that undisclosed injury suffered on Saturday in Florida



Won’t play tomorrow, but progress being made pic.twitter.com/c8J0XW3vAw — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2022

The Leafs held their first full practice sine Apr. 15 on Thursday. Forward Ondrej Kase skated for the time since sustaining a concussion on Mar. 19 but was wearing a red non-contract jersey. John Tavares did not participate in practice.

Leafs holding first full practice since April 15



First one for Ondrej Kase since March 19 concussion but he’s wearing red 🛑



John Tavares is absent @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/qnglfjvF9d — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2022



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Nylander - Kase

Engavll - Kampf - Blackwell

Clifford - Spezza - Simmonds

Abruzzese

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Campbell

Kallgren

The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Nick Robertson to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Nicholas Robertson to the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 28, 2022

Robertson, 20, has registered one goal in 10 games with the Leafs this season. In 26 games games with the Marlies this season, Robertson has scored 15 goals and added 12 assists.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing the past three games with an illness. He will join Connor McDavid and Evander Kane on the top line.

The 23-year-old has 14 goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season.

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Brassard-McLeod-Kassian



Kulak-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have re-assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to he AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced on Thursday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 28, 2022

Primeau, 22, was recalled on Sunday to take Carey Prices spot on the roster, as the team gave the veteran goaltender a break from travel with the intention of Price being ready to start Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.

Primeau has a 1-7-1 record with a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage in 12 NHL games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators skated with the following lines ahead of tonight's game against the Panthers:

Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Formenton Stützle Gaudette

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Tierney Kastelic Sabourin

Chabot Hamonic

Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Del Zotto Mete

Gustavsson- starters end.

Forsberg



Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin was on the ice before the Capitals' morning skate in a normal jersey. He has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. His status for tonight's game against the New York Islanders is unclear.

Ovechkin technically hasn’t been cleared yet, but we will see shortly if he takes line rushes during AM skate — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 28, 2022

Ovechkin, 36, has 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Defencemen Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba and forward Mats Zuccarello were on the ice for Thursday's practice, but will not play tonight against the Calgary Flames. There's a chance they could return Friday against the Colorado Avalanche, according to head oach Dean Evason.