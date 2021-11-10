Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares and Ondrej Kase were both on the ice for Leafs morning skate, but remain game-time decisions for Wednesday's game.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe noted it was a good sign the two players skated, but added Joey Anderson and Kirill Semyonov will take warm-up and be on standby in case either can't play.

Tavares stayed out late at the optional skate with the projected scratch Travis Dermott and backup goaltender Joseph Woll.

Both Tavares and Kase missed Tuesday's practice and were first noted as a game-time decisions by Keefe.

The Leafs are in Philadelphia taking on the Flyers tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin (therapy day), Christian Dvorak (therapy day), Cedric Paquette (therapy day) and Josh Anderson (non-COVID related illness) will not practise today.

Drouin continues to recover from taking a puck to the head on Nov. 2 while Paquette exited Tuesday's 3-2 OT loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the first period with an undisclosed injury.