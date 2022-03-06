1h ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs D Sandin misses practice with illness
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Sandin sick, Kase practices, Robertson skates with Tavares and Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Rasmus Sandin did not practice on Sunday due to a non-COVID related illness, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Sandin, 21, missed Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks with the same ailment.
The 5-foot-11 defenceman has four goals and 15 points in 47 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Vinnie Hinostroza will return to the Sabres lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.
Hinostroza, 27, missed the Sabres last 18 games with a lower-body injury.
The Chicago, Ill., native has eight goals and 17 points in 36 games this season.
Dustin Tokarski will start in net against the Kings on Sunday, according to head coach Don Granato.
Tokarski, 32, last played in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 25.
The Watson, Sask., native has a 5-8-4 record with a .899 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be out "longer than day-to-day" with a lower-body injury, according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.
Beaulieu, 29, left Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars after getting tangled up with Stars defenceman Ryan Suter.
The Strathroy, Ont., native only played 5:43 in the loss.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four assists in 24 games this season.
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in net on Sunday against the New York Rangers, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
Hellebuyck, 28, has an 18-19-9 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average this season.
St. Louis Blues
Forward David Perron will return to the Blues lineup on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.
Perron, 33, missed Saturday's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders with a non-COVID related illness.
The Sherbrooke, Que., native has 12 goals and 29 points in 40 games this season
Ville Husso is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Devils, according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Husso, 27, has a 13-4-2 record with a .931 save percentage and 2.13 goals-against average this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Antti Raanta is expected to start in net on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, according to Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer.
Raanta, 32, has an 8-3-2 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average this season.
New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to Mollie Walker of the the New York Post.
Shesterkin, 26, has a 27-6-3 record with a .940 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Fleury, 37, has a 17-19-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average this season.
San Jose Sharks
Zachary Sawchenko is expected to make his first career start on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Sawchenko, 24. has appeared in four games this season and has a 0-1-0 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average.
The Calgary, Alta., native has a 4-7-0 record with a .866 save percentage and 4.17 goals-against average with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season.
New Jersey Devils
Nico Daws will be in net on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.
Daws, 21, has a 3-3-0 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Cal Petersen is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Petersen, 27, has a 14-8-1 record with an .899 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evgeni Malkin missed Sunday's practice for maintenance, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Malkin, 35, has 10 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season.
Additionally, defenceman Mike Matheson and forward Jason Zucker resumed skating on Sunday.
Matheson, 28, has missed the Penguins' last four games with an upper-body injury.
The Pointe-Claire, Que., native has seven goals and 21 points in 50 games this season.
Zucker, 30, has missed the Penguins' last 19 games with a core muscle injury.
The Newport Beach, Calif., native has six goals and 13 points in 31 games this season.