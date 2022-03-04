2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall D Hollowell
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Hollowell, 23, has five goals and 18 points in 29 AHL games this season.
Ondrej Kase is also back at practice after missing the last two games.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Zach Werenski is back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.
The 24-year-old has eight goals and 33 points in 48 games this year.
Elvis Merzlikins is the starter for tonight's game.
Projected lineup:
Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Max Domi - Sean Kuraly - Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov - Dean Kukan
Gabriel Carlsson - Gavin Bayreuther
Elvis Merzlikins (confirmed starter)
Jean-Francois Berube
Tampa Bay Lightning
Projected lineup for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings:
Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh
Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Jan Rutta - Andrej Sustr
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Buffalo Sabres
Per head coach Don Granato, Craig Anderson will start for the Sabres tonight as they take on the Minnesota Wild.
Girgensons will need more practice time before he returns.
The 40-year-old has a .909 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average this season with a 7-7 record in 14 games this season.
Forward Zemgus Girgensons was on the ice for Fridays morning skate, sporting a non-contact jersey. He last played on Jan. 25 against the Senators as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.