Pastrnak admits he doesn't know what to expect when hockey returns without fans

As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced defenceman Timothy Liljegren was "unfit to play" in Monday's practice.

The 21-year-old rookie, who was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has a single assist over 11 games this season.

Per Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, d-man Timothy Liljegren was “unfit to play” today — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 13, 2020

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman skated on a line together as the first group to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Group 1 used the following lines, per TSN's Mark Masters:

Forwards

Nylander - Matthews - Hyman

Engvall - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Agostino - Petan - Malgin

Defence

Rielly - Ceci

Rosen - Kivihalme

Gaudet

Goalies

Andersen

Kaskisuo

Group 2 Lines

Forwards

Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner

Clifford - Gauthier - Spezza

Robertson - Brooks - Korshkov

Defence

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin - Marincin

Goalies

Campbell

Woll

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that forward Bryan Little, who hasn't played after taking a puck to the ear on Nov. 5, won't take part in this summer's return-to-play tournament.

The 32-year-old underwent more tests in June, but needs more time to recover.

#NHLJets coach Paul Maurice says Bryan Little won't be part of the return-to-play, underwent more tests in June and decision is he needs more time to recover. Also says he is not permitted to give injury/health updates on Brossoit, Bitetto, Nogier, Stanley missing skate.#wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) July 13, 2020

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cody Eakin, Patrik Laine, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry and Jack Roslovic were all grouped together in Group No. 2 to take to the ice Monday for the Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Dmitry Kulikov, Neal Pionk, Luca Sbisa were the defenceman in the session, while Connor Hellebuyck was in goal.

Group 2 consists of:

F: Connor, Scheifele, Wheeler, Ehlers, Eakin, Laine, Copp, Lowry, Roslovic

D: Morrissey, DeMelo, Kulikov, Pionk, Sbisa

G: Hellebuyck #NHLJets #NHL — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) July 13, 2020

Out of the players listed on today’s two training group rosters, the only one not on the ice was goalie Laurent Brossoit. Anthony Bitetto, Logan Stanley and Nelson Nogier did not practice on Monday. All three were listed on the training camp roster, but weren't on Monday's group rosters.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Micheal Ferland was deemed unfit to practice on Monday, but general manager Jim Benning expects him to be able to return soon.

Practices lines, per TSN's Farhan Lalji

Forwards

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Boeser/MacEwen

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen/Eriksson

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Defence

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Myers

Fantenberg-Stecher

Benn-Chatfield

Goalies

Markstrom

Demko

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced that defenceman Caleb Jones is "unfit to practice," on Monday. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists over 43 games this season for the Oilers.

However, TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that Jones will skate with a smaller group following the practice with the main group.

Caleb Jones listed as unfit to practice today by Oilers. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 13, 2020

Here are the lines from Oilers practice.

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Kassian

Athanasiou-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Ennis-Sheahan-Archibald

Neal-Khaira-Chiasson

Russel-Haas-Nygard

Defence

Klefbom Larsson

Nurse Bear

Russel Benning

Brodie Lagesson

Bouchard

Goalies

Smith

Koskinen

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was not on the ice Monday for the team's first practice session of Phase 3.

Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season. He was replaced by Karson Kuhlman on the team's top line Monday.

David Pastrnak is not practicing. Karson Kuhlman is taking his spot on the No. 1 line. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) July 13, 2020

Winger Ondrej Kase was also absent from Monday's skate for the Bruins. He had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.

Montreal Canadiens

Members of the team who were absent from Monday's practice included Max Domi, Alexander Romanov, Josh Brook, Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet. The Habs said the official word on Kulak, Ouellet and Brook is "unable to practice," as per league guidelines.

Here are the practice lines, per TSN's John Lu.

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Weal - Evans - Weise

Hudon, Poehling, Dauphin, Belzile

Defence

Chiarot - Weber

Mete - Petry

Folin - Juulsen

Olofsson - Fleury

Goalies

Price

Lindgren

Primeau

McNiven

#Habs players missing from practice:

Domi (7-10 days before potentially joining.)

Romanov (en route from Russia).

Brook, Kulak, Ouellet absent from practice. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 13, 2020

#Habs official word on the status of Kulak, Ouellet and Brook is “unable to practice”, as per league guidelines. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 13, 2020

Calgary Flames

Here are the lines for the Flames' first group skate, as per TSN's Jermain Franklin.

Forwards

Quine-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Rieder

Ruzicka-Ryan-Czarnik

Froese-Gawdin-Phillips

Defence

Giordano- Mackey

Brodie-Valimaki

Forbort-Stone

Yelesin-Gustafsson

Kylington

Goalies

Rittich

Gillies

Zagidulin

Second Flames' group skate

Forwards

Gaudreau-Jankowski-Mangiapani

Lucic-Bennett-Rinaldo

Defence

Hanifin-Andersson

Goalie

Talbot