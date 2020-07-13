As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced defenceman Timothy Liljegren was "unfit to play" in Monday's practice.

The 21-year-old rookie, who was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has a single assist over 11 games this season.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman skated on a line together as the first group to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Group 1 used the following lines, per TSN's Mark Masters:

Forwards

Nylander - Matthews - Hyman
Engvall - Kerfoot - Kapanen
Agostino - Petan - Malgin

Defence

Rielly - Ceci
Rosen - Kivihalme
Gaudet

Goalies

Andersen
Kaskisuo

Group 2 Lines

Forwards

Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner
Clifford - Gauthier - Spezza
Robertson - Brooks - Korshkov

Defence

Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Barrie
Sandin - Marincin

Goalies

Campbell
Woll

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that forward Bryan Little, who hasn't played after taking a puck to the ear on Nov. 5, won't take part in this summer's return-to-play tournament.

The 32-year-old underwent more tests in June, but needs more time to recover.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cody Eakin, Patrik Laine, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry and Jack Roslovic were all grouped together in Group No. 2 to take to the ice Monday for the Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Dmitry Kulikov, Neal Pionk, Luca Sbisa were the defenceman in the session, while Connor Hellebuyck was in goal. 

Out of the players listed on today’s two training group rosters, the only one not on the ice was goalie Laurent Brossoit. Anthony Bitetto, Logan Stanley and Nelson Nogier did not practice on Monday. All three were listed on the training camp roster, but weren't on Monday's group rosters. 

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Micheal Ferland was deemed unfit to practice on Monday, but general manager Jim Benning expects him to be able to return soon.

Practices lines, per TSN's Farhan Lalji

Forwards

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli
Pearson-Horvat-Boeser/MacEwen
Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen/Eriksson
Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Defence

Hughes-Tanev
Edler-Myers
Fantenberg-Stecher
Benn-Chatfield

Goalies

Markstrom
Demko

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced that defenceman Caleb Jones is "unfit to practice," on Monday. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists over 43 games this season for the Oilers.

However, TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that Jones will skate with a smaller group following the practice with the main group.

Here are the lines from Oilers practice.  

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Kassian
Athanasiou-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Ennis-Sheahan-Archibald
Neal-Khaira-Chiasson
Russel-Haas-Nygard

Defence

Klefbom Larsson
Nurse Bear
Russel Benning
Brodie Lagesson
Bouchard

Goalies

Smith
Koskinen

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was not on the ice Monday for the team's first practice session of Phase 3.

Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season. He was replaced by Karson Kuhlman on the team's top line Monday.

Winger Ondrej Kase was also absent from Monday's skate for the Bruins. He had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.

Montreal Canadiens

Members of the team who were absent from Monday's practice included Max Domi, Alexander Romanov, Josh Brook, Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet. The Habs said the official word on Kulak, Ouellet and Brook is "unable to practice," as per league guidelines.  

Here are the practice lines, per TSN's John Lu.

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Weal - Evans - Weise
Hudon, Poehling, Dauphin, Belzile

Defence

Chiarot - Weber
Mete - Petry
Folin - Juulsen
Olofsson - Fleury

Goalies

Price
Lindgren
Primeau
McNiven

Calgary Flames 

Here are the lines for the Flames' first group skate, as per TSN's Jermain Franklin.

Forwards

Quine-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Rieder
Ruzicka-Ryan-Czarnik
Froese-Gawdin-Phillips

Defence

Giordano- Mackey
Brodie-Valimaki
Forbort-Stone
Yelesin-Gustafsson
Kylington

Goalies

Rittich
Gillies
Zagidulin

Second Flames' group skate

Forwards

Gaudreau-Jankowski-Mangiapani
Lucic-Bennett-Rinaldo

Defence

Hanifin-Andersson

Goalie

Talbot