Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward William Nylander is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning due to an non-COVID related illness.

The 25-year-old, who did not practice on Sunday due to the illness, has scored 26 goals and 38 assists over 68 games in 2021-22, his seventh season in the NHL.

Additionally, head coach Sheldon Keefe says veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has been sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21, is expected to return to action Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

The 33-year-old has two goals and 10 assists over 41 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Veteran goalie Carey Price, who has yet to appear in a game this season for the Habs, took part in full practice on Monday.

The 34-year-old has been unable to practice recently due to an illness.

Furthermore, forward Brendan Gallagher, who hasn't played since March 17th due to a lower-body injury, says he's ready to return and is expecting to play Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.