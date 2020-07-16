1h ago
Ice Chips: Rask leaves Bruins skate early
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Tuukka Rask left Thursday's session early. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the skate he was unsure of the severity of the reasoning for Rask's exit, but he suspected it was minor.
Forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase were both unfit to participate once again on Thursday after skating for the first time since camp opened on Wednesday. Cassidy said he is not anticipating playing without either winger when games resume at this point.
Calgary Flames
Forwards Derek Ryan and Mikael Backlund were unable to practice on Thursday.
Winnipeg Jets
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit took to the ice for the first time since camp opened on Thursday morning.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois was absent on Thursday after returning to practice on Wednesday.
Here are the lines used at practice:
Unit 1
F
Foligno-Jenner-Foudy
Texier-(Dubois out)-Bjorkstrand
Matteau-MacInnis-Sherwood
D
Werenski-Jones
Murray-Clendening
Kukan-Nutivaara
Unit 2
F
Nyquist-Wennberg-Atkinson
Robinson-Nash-Bemstrom
Gerbe-Shore-Stenlund
D
Gavrikov-Savard
Harrington-Peeke
Carlsson