With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Tuukka Rask left Thursday's session early. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the skate he was unsure of the severity of the reasoning for Rask's exit, but he suspected it was minor.

On Rask, Cassidy said he doesn't know if he left prax for a serious issue (was stung by a shot Tuesday) but suspects it's minor. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 16, 2020

Forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase were both unfit to participate once again on Thursday after skating for the first time since camp opened on Wednesday. Cassidy said he is not anticipating playing without either winger when games resume at this point.

Prax lines:



Marchand-Bergeron-Bjork

DeBrusk-Krejci-Kuhlman/Studnicka

Ritchie-Coyle-Kuraly

Nordstrom-Lindholm-Wagner



Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Lauzon

Moore-Zboril



Halak

Vladar — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) July 16, 2020

Calgary Flames

Forwards Derek Ryan and Mikael Backlund were unable to practice on Thursday.

#Flames Training Camp Update: Derek Ryan and Mikael Backlund are unable to participate in today’s practice. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 16, 2020

Winnipeg Jets

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit took to the ice for the first time since camp opened on Thursday morning.

About 30 min in to group 1 skate and Laurent Brossoit is now on the ice. pic.twitter.com/g5OXpxneHx — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) July 16, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets

Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois was absent on Thursday after returning to practice on Wednesday.

Second #CBJ group taking the ice now for drills ahead of the 12:15 scrimmage. I do not see Pierre-Luc Dubois but everyone else is present and accounted for. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) July 16, 2020

Here are the lines used at practice:

Unit 1

F

Foligno-Jenner-Foudy

Texier-(Dubois out)-Bjorkstrand

Matteau-MacInnis-Sherwood

D

Werenski-Jones

Murray-Clendening

Kukan-Nutivaara

Unit 2

F

Nyquist-Wennberg-Atkinson

Robinson-Nash-Bemstrom

Gerbe-Shore-Stenlund

D

Gavrikov-Savard

Harrington-Peeke

Carlsson