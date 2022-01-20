With Muzzin out, Sandin faces trial by fire; will learn from rough ride in NY

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tyler Ennis will be a healthy scratch for the Senators Thursday night as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh, reports Bruce Garrioch.

Tyler Ennis will be a healthy scratch #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 20, 2022

Ennis has not recorded a point in each of his past five games and has one goal to go along with 12 assists in 29 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Garrioch tweets that goaltender Matt Murray was skating Thursday morning after missing Tuesday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a non-COVID illness. Murray did not practice either on Wednesday.

Head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Anton Forsberg will get the start against the Penguins.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced they have placed forward Jordan Martinook in COVID protocols.

Forward Jordan Martinook has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 20, 2022

He has one goal and six assists in 24 games so far this season, his fourth in Carolina.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Jakub Voracek off the COVID protocols list, it was announced Thursday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have activated RW Jakub Voracek off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and assigned C Liam Foudy to the taxi squad.https://t.co/63nK2QeQlR — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 20, 2022

Liam Foudy has also been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Don Granato announced on Monday that goaltender Malcolm Subban underwent surgery for his lower-body injury and is not expected back this season.

Defenceman Colin Miller also underwent surgery for an undisclosed ailment and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

