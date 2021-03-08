Green believes Canucks have improved since last time they played Canadiens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Star forward Elias Pettersson was not on the ice for Vancouver's morning skate on Monday ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Pettersson will miss the game on Monday as head coach Travis Green is hopeful he'll be able to return at some point this week.

The 22-year-old has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day.

Asked if he expects Pettersson back this week Green says “I hope so”. He won’t play tonight, “hopefully soon” #Canucks @TSNHockey — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 8, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

Kirby Dach did individual work during the team's optional practice.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton said Dach will travel on Chicago's upcoming road trip so he can keep skating and practice, but added he's still has a ways to go.

Colliton said Kirby Dach will travel on the road trip, but he said he's still has a ways to go. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) March 8, 2021

Dach was injured during a pre-tournament game for Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and underwent surgery to repair a right wrist fracture in late December.

Boston Bruins

Forward Ondrej Käse is skating Monday on his own.

Ondrej Käse is skating on his own. At a decent clip. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) March 8, 2021

Kase hasn't played since Jan. 16 because of an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen will start for the Wild against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He is is 9-4-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage.