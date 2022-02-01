Struggling Soupy or Mrazek momentum: Who will Leafs start in NJ?

Vancouver Canucks

Forwards Tanner Pearson and Vasily Podkolzin will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

"Demko, Pearson and Podkolzin will all be in the line up tonight."



Pearson, 29, was entered into the NHL's COVID protocol on Jan. 25 and has missed the Canucks last four games.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has seven goals and 18 points in 41 games this season.

Podkolzin, 20, was a healthy scratch for the Canucks' 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday,

The 6-foot-1 forward has seven goals and 10 points in 42 games this season,

Additionally, Boudreau announced goaltender Thatcher Demko will start against the Predators.

Demko, 26, has a 17-14-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average this season.