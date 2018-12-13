Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Nashville Predators

Centre Kyle Turris will be back in the Predators' lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Adam Vingan of The Athletic Nashville.

Kyle Turris is centering Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) December 13, 2018

Turris has been on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury since last playing Nov. 23 against the St. Louis Blues.

The 29-year-old former Ottawa Senator has 5 goals and 11 assists in 23 games played this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Carter Hutton will return to start for the Sabres tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

Hutton has been out with an upper-body injury since last playing on Dec. 3 against the Nashville Predators.

In 20 starts and 21 appearances, Hutton has a 12-8-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was in the starter's net during this morning's practice and is set to start against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, per Joe Smith of The Athletic Tampa Bay.

Vasilevskiy first off ice. Looks like he’s playing tonight for #TBLightning https://t.co/BiSdnCzqng — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 13, 2018

Vasileveskiy has missed the past four weeks with a broken foot he suffered during a mid-November practice.

The 2017-18 Vezina Trophy finalist has a 9-3-1 record with a .927 save percentage and a 2.29 goals against average in 13 starts this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the Canadiens lines from this morning's practice, per TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Kulak - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Benn - Juulsen

Price

Niemi

Projected scratches: Hudon, Peca, Schlemko