The NHL regular season begins tonight. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, listed as a COVID-Protocol Related Absence, head coach Paul Maurice announced.

The 24-year-old 25 goals and 58 points in 71 games last season. His status for the team's opening game on Thursday is currently unknown.

Andrew Copp skated in Ehlers place on the left wing of a line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler Wednesday morning.

Paul Maurice just announced Nikolaj Ehlers, who was not on the ice today, is a Covid protocol related absence.

Earlier general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the Jets will likely announce the signing of Trevor Lewis later on Wednesday.

Lewis, who came to camp on PTO, has been practicing on fourth line at right wing.

Kevin Cheveldayoff says Jets will likely announce the Trevor Lewis deal later this afternoon. Lewis came to camp on PTO. Has been practicing on 4th line RW.

Anaheim Ducks

Top prospects Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, both coming off strong showings at the World Juniors, will begin the season in the AHL with the Ducks' affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. - Orange County Register

Zegras was named MVP at the World Juniors after helping Team USA win the gold medal. Drysdale, who is 18, would normally go back to his junior team but the OHL isn't playing games right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards Curtis Lazar and Kyle Okposo are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries, and their status for the season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals is uncertain. - Buffalo News

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Mikko Koivu (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's season opener against the Nashville Predators. - The Athletic.

Told #CBJ center Mikko Koivu (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's opener in Nashville.

Dallas Stars

As the Dallas Stars returned to practice Tuesday, so too did goalie Anton Khodobin. It was the first time Khudobin practised with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season. - NHL.com

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers signed forward Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $700K and placed him on waivers.

The #Oilers have signed forward Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $700,000 & have placed him on waivers.

Potential lineup vs. Canucks

RNH-McDavid-Kassian

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Archibald-Turris-Puljujarvi

Ennis-Khaira-Chiasson

Nurse-Bear

Jones-Larsson

Koekkoek-Barrie

Koskinen

Smith — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 13, 2021

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky practised with the Panthers for the first time Wednesday after opening training camp on the Unfit to Play list. Head coach Joel Quenneville said Bobrovsky felt fine and did not rule out the veteran starting the team's season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks..

Coach Q said "we'll see" when asked about Bob starting Sunday.



Coach Q said "we'll see" when asked about Bob starting Sunday.

"Good to see him back. He felt fine out there, did a lot of drills. He took almost every shot in his end. He had a good work day. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow and presents and talk with our goalie group."

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs held an optional skate Wednesday ahead of their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

#Leafs optional skaters today: Thornton, Kerfoot, Mikheyev, Muzzin, Simmonds, Spezza, Brodie, Lehtonen, Barabanov, Sandin, Andersen, Campbell + Boyd, Brooks and Robertson

Vancouver Canucks

Jake Virtanen is skating with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, while Travis Hamonic is taking reps with Quinn Hughes on the blueline. - Ryan Rishaug

Virtanen with Pettersson and Boeser, Hamonic taking reps with Quinn Hughes on th bluelne.

Vegas Golden Knights

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the Golden Knights will play with just five defencemen on opening night, and get them all a lot of minutes.