2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets' Brossoit starts vs. Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Maurice reveals Brossoit gets the start tonight against the Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Scott Sabourin has been re-assigned to the Leafs' taxi squad, it was announced Saturday morning.
Forward Scott Sabourin has been reassigned to the @MapleLeafs taxi squad.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 13, 2021
Sabourin was on the ice at Toronto's optional skate Saturday. He made his Toronto Marlies debut Friday night and was handed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct just 23 seconds into his night after colliding with the opposing goaltender on a breakaway.
well well well— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 13, 2021
scott sabourin is on the ice at #leafs optional morning skate
that was one heck of a marlies debut i guess
Sabourin played 35 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, who the Leafs play Sunday evening in the Nation's capital.
Meanwhile, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Travis Boyd will draw back in for Kenny Agostino Saturday night as Toronto takes on the Winnipeg Jets.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets will start Laurent Brossoit Saturday in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.
Connor Hellebuyck played Thursday night as the Leafs beat the Jets 4-3 in overtime.
Brossoit has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .923 in six games so far this season.
Laurent Brossoit starts for the Jets tonight, coach Paul Maurice confirms @TSN_Edge— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2021
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announced Saturday they have re-assigned forward Clark Bishop to the team's taxi squad.
The 24-year-old has appeared in one game for the Sens this season.
Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster move:— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 13, 2021
C Clark Bishop has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins announced that forward Jake DeBrusk will not play in Saturday's game against the New York Rangers due to COVID-19 protocols.
The 24-year-old has two goals and four assists in 18 games so far this season.
UPDATE: Jake DeBrusk (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in today’s game. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 13, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen skated in a yellow non-contact jersey while none of Vincent Trocheck, Jake Gardiner and Petr Mrazek skated for the Hurricanes Saturday morning, tweets team reporter Michael Smith.
It was later announced the team had place Gardiner on waivers.
#Canes on the ice at Wake Competition Center before heading to Detroit. Teuvo Teravainen in a yellow no-contact jersey. Vincent Trocheck, Jake Gardiner and Pete Mrazek not skating. pic.twitter.com/kHhForNxDV— Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 13, 2021
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after the skate that Trocheck is dealing with an upper-body injury and will miss some games going forward.
Brind'Amour says Trocheck not going on trip. Has upper body injury and will miss more games.— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 13, 2021
Here were their lines according to Smith:
Niederreiter-Aho-Necas
Svechnikov-Staal-Fast
McGinn-Martinook-Foegele
Paquette-Geekie-Lorentz
Slavin-Hamilton
Skjei-Pesce
Fleury-Bean
Reimer/Nedeljkovic
Washington Capitals
Here were the Caps' lines at their morning skate Saturday via Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, who tweets they will likely start Ilya Samsonov in net against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Sprong
Sheary-Pinho-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Dillon-Carlson
Orlov-Schultz
Chara-Jensen
PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Oshie, Vrana
PP2: Kuznetsov, Schultz, Orlov, Sprong, Sheary