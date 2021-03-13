Maurice reveals Brossoit gets the start tonight against the Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Scott Sabourin has been re-assigned to the Leafs' taxi squad, it was announced Saturday morning.

Sabourin was on the ice at Toronto's optional skate Saturday. He made his Toronto Marlies debut Friday night and was handed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct just 23 seconds into his night after colliding with the opposing goaltender on a breakaway.

Sabourin played 35 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, who the Leafs play Sunday evening in the Nation's capital.

Meanwhile, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Travis Boyd will draw back in for Kenny Agostino Saturday night as Toronto takes on the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will start Laurent Brossoit Saturday in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.

Connor Hellebuyck played Thursday night as the Leafs beat the Jets 4-3 in overtime.

Brossoit has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .923 in six games so far this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced Saturday they have re-assigned forward Clark Bishop to the team's taxi squad.

The 24-year-old has appeared in one game for the Sens this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins announced that forward Jake DeBrusk will not play in Saturday's game against the New York Rangers due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 24-year-old has two goals and four assists in 18 games so far this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen skated in a yellow non-contact jersey while none of Vincent Trocheck, Jake Gardiner and Petr Mrazek skated for the Hurricanes Saturday morning, tweets team reporter Michael Smith.

It was later announced the team had place Gardiner on waivers.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after the skate that Trocheck is dealing with an upper-body injury and will miss some games going forward.

Here were their lines according to Smith:

Niederreiter-Aho-Necas

Svechnikov-Staal-Fast

McGinn-Martinook-Foegele

Paquette-Geekie-Lorentz

Slavin-Hamilton

Skjei-Pesce

Fleury-Bean

Reimer/Nedeljkovic

Washington Capitals

Here were the Caps' lines at their morning skate Saturday via Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, who tweets they will likely start Ilya Samsonov in net against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Sprong

Sheary-Pinho-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Chara-Jensen

PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Oshie, Vrana

PP2: Kuznetsov, Schultz, Orlov, Sprong, Sheary