22m ago
Ice Chips: Hyman, Thornton, Muzzin not on ice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'Good first step,' but Campbell unsure when he'll return to Leafs crease
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
---
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton were not on the ice for morning skate Monday.
Hyman returned to play Saturday after missing a game earlier in the week. He's been battling an injury since blocking a shot off his foot Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.