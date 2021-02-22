'Good first step,' but Campbell unsure when he'll return to Leafs crease

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton were not on the ice for morning skate Monday.

Zach Hyman is not on the ice as #Leafs convene for morning skate.



Alex Barabanov is in blue today, and Nic Petan is in white. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 22, 2021

Joe Thornton is also not on the ice at #Leafs morning skate — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 22, 2021

So #Leafs don't show lines at morning skate. Interesting.



Absentees:

- Zach Hyman

- Joe Thornton

- Jake Muzzin



We shall see what Sheldon Keefe has to say about all this shortly. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 22, 2021

Hyman returned to play Saturday after missing a game earlier in the week. He's been battling an injury since blocking a shot off his foot Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.