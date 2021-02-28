Ice issue forces QMJHL to reschedule two games in Rimouski bubble

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Two junior hockey games scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to a problem with the ice at an arena in Rimouski, Que.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says there was a "technical issue" with the ice at the Colisee Financiere Sun Life, where the league is playing games in a protected "bubble" environment.

The Rimouski Oceanic (8-16-2) were set to face the Drummondville Voltigeurs (12-8-3) and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (14-5-2) were scheduled to take on the Val-d'Or Foreurs (19-2-2) at the rink on Sunday.

The QMJHL says the games will now be played on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.