The 2022 World Juniors have been rescheduled for August, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Thursday.

The IIHF made the decision to cancel the tournament in December after three games were forfeited due to teams entering quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests. A total of four players on Team USA, Czechia and Russia had tested positive at that time and an additional five players tested positive the day after the tournament was called off on Dec. 30.

“It will be in the middle of August in Alberta. It will be a new competition, which means we forget the results [in December],” IIHF president Luc Tardif said.

Tardif also confirmed that it will be the same age category as in the original tournament, with rosters made up of players born in 2002 or younger.

“We are talking with all participants and are negotiating on details. It will be after the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. It will be a hockey festival and the teams are excited to do it,” said Tardif.

Also rescheduled is the previously cancelled women's under-18 tournament, which was to be held in Sweden in January.

Tardif added that with Sweden unable to host the tournament this year, the event will be played in June in "the north of the USA" with the exact host city to be named later.

Sweden is hopeful to serve as host in 2023, Tardif said.