Dreger: Mantha's absence tough loss for Canada but I think they'll be fine

Team Canada forward Anthony Mantha has been suspended one game for his hit on Colin White during Tuesday's game between Canada and the United States at the world hockey championship.

Mantha will miss Canada's quarter-final game against Switzerland on Thursday as a result of the suspension.

Mantha committed the hit in the second period and was given a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head and a 10-minute misconduct.

Mantha is tied for the tournament lead with seven goals through seven games in Slovakia. He also has five assists.

Canada shut out the United States 3-0 on Tuesday to finish first in Group A.