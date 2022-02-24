Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild and will not return due to a non-COVID-19 illness, the team announced.

Mikheyev played 4:39 and was held without a goal or an assist prior to his departure.

The 27-year-old winger has eight goals and three assists in 21 games so far this season heading into play Thursday. This is his third season with the organization after making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 NHL season.

After their matchup with Minnesota, the Maple Leafs will be back in action Saturday in Detroit against the Red Wings.