Injured forward Wayne Simmonds joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Wednesday in a regular sweater as he continues to work his way back from a broken wrist.

The Scarborough, Ont., native has been out since Feb. 6. He was originally expected to miss about six weeks.

Simmonds had been playing well prior to being injured, tallying five goals in his first 12 games as a Leaf.

Simmonds has previously spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.