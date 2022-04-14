TSN Hockey Insiders Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger join host James Duthie to discuss the pending release of an independent investigation into Donald Fehr's initial response to the Kyle Beach incident in 2010, Bruce Boudreau's future behind the bench with the Vancouver Canucks, and more.

James Duthie: A report is ready on NHLPA head Donald Fehr’s initial response to what happened to Kyle Beach in Chicago, so the question becomes are we all going to see it?

Chris Johnston: Yes. Sources do say this report will be made public by the NHL Players’ Association at some point on Thursday or perhaps on Friday. As TSN’s Rick Westhead reported earlier in the week, the 32 player reps from the teams had a chance to review the report. They had a call on Monday night and they have since been voting on whether to make it public and our sources suggest at least 18 of them have given the yes vote to make that go ahead. The report was prepared independently by a law firm in Toronto, looking into Fehr’s behaviour and how he handled those allegations back in 2010.

Duthie: The Vancouver Canucks, six points out of a playoff spot, but a good recovery from where they were earlier in the season. Probably running out of time to make the playoffs, but what happens with Bruce Boudreau, how close to a decision on whether or not he returns?

Darren Dreger: There’s a good chance Bruce Boudreau will be back as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but they want to wait until the end of the season and like all hockey operations departments across the NHL, they’ll go through that hockey ops review and coaching will be a big part of that. The playoff dreams are fading for the Canucks, but the games they are playing matter to this group and they matter to the coaches and they matter to the management team. So they’re going to wait until the end of the year – as I say, strong chance that Boudreau is back, but further discussion required.

Duthie: Not unusual for a couple of NCAA coaches to be available in any off-season, but how rare is it to have this many high-profile openings?

Dreger: I would say it’s rare, you’re right. Coaching jobs come and go and all levels of hockey, but we’re talking about four really big NCAA programs - potentially four, three for sure. You’re looking at Boston College – Jerry York is retiring. Boston University you’ve got Albie O’Connell who’s dismissed. You’ve got Michigan State – Danton Cole was let go. Then you’ve got Michigan - Mel Pearson – and huge speculation he’s not going to be back . He’s got an expiring contract. What’s interesting and I’m told fairly normal is the fact that Michigan State, as an example, is leaning on its alumni. We’re talking about NHL stars like Ryan Miller. You’re looking at Justin Abdelkader, John-Michael Liles. Michigan State is using those, almost similarly to the way the Anaheim Ducks used [Paul] Kariya and [Scott] Niedermayer in hiring Pat Verbeek. So we’ll see, but those are coveted jobs that are causing a buzz around the NHL.

Duthie: Coaching history to be made with Hockey Canada, the first women to coach a men’s national team in an event.

Johnston: That event comes next week when Kori Cheverie is part of Nolan Baumgartner’s staff at the World Under-18 Championships. This is notable on a couple levels. First of all it’s history and it’s something Cheverie has done in the past in some of her previous roles, but also many believe that she will eventually be the first woman to coach behind an NHL bench – that has yet to happen. She is kind of charting her way through the course. She was part of the staff that won gold at Beijing Olympics with the women’s team as an assistant. She was also the first female to coach at the men’s U Sports level with Ryerson University and this is another step forward in her progression.

Dreger: Hockey Canada is also meanwhile starting to reach out to potential players to fill out their roster for the upcoming men’s World Championship in Finland. Historically we know this could be challenging. Players have had a long season, they don’t always want to jump on that plane to head overseas, but this is a little bit different. There are those who believe it’s the lure of the 2024 World Cup because not only is management reaching out to players, but the players are reaching out to Hockey Canada to say ‘hey if you’re interested, I’m available.’