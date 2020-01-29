MILAN — Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses both made their debuts for Inter as second-half substitutes after joining from Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

Eriksen came on to huge cheers and Inter scored what proved to be the winner moments after he replaced Alexis Sánchez.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic headed out a cross but it fell to Nicolò Barella, who volleyed it in to restore Inter’s lead in the 67th minute.

Fiorentina had only equalized seven minutes earlier, when Martín Cáceres headed in a corner to cancel out Antonio Candreva’s first-half opener.

Inter will face Napoli in the last four.

AC Milan faces Juventus in the other semifinal. Both will be played over two legs.

