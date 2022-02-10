Weidemann gets second medal with silver in women's 5,000M

Isabelle Weidemann has her second medal of the Beijing Games.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa took home a silver medal Thursday in the women's 5,000M long track speedskating final with a time (6:48.18) just shy of her personal best. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands took home the gold medal with an Olympic record while Martina Sablikova came away with bronze.

This comes after Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000M over the weekend, which was the first in distance skating for a Canadian woman since Kristina Groves won bronze in 2010.

Weidemann also becomes the third Canadian to win a medal in the women’s 5,000M event behind Clara Hughes (gold – Turin 2006, bronze – Salt Lake 2002, Vancouver 2010) and Cindy Klassen (bronze – Turin 2006).