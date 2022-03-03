McKenzie: Nine out of 10 scouts still have Wright No. 1

Ivan Miroshnichenko, a top prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been diagnosed with "serious health problems," the Russian Hockey Federation announced Thursday.

The federation said Miroshnichenko is currently receiving treatment in Germany and could miss the remainder of the season.

Miroshnichenko has 10 goals and 16 points in 31 games with Omskie Krylia of Russia's VHL this season. He captained Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last season, posting four goals and nine points in five games.

The 18-year-old was the only player other than Shane Wright to be ranked first in the 2022 draft class among 10 scouts surveyed by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie in January. He was listed at No. 6 in McKenzie's mid-season rankings and ninth in Craig Button's January draft rankings.