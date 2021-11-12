The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that centre Jack Eichel had successfully undergone disc replacement surgery in his injured neck.

The type of surgery, the first of its kind performed on an NHL player, became a source of contention between the 25-year-old Eichel and his former team, the Buffalo Sabres.

Statement from the Golden Knights on Jack Eichel’s successful surgery. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/BcLlX2FEfj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 12, 2021

"Jack Eichel underwent disk replacement surgery today that his doctor described as successful and without complications," the Golden Knights said in a statement. "He is expected to make a full recovery. We will provide additional updates on the anticipated timing of his return to the ice when appropriate."

The estimated recovery time for Eichel's surgery is the three-month range.

Eichel hasn't played since incurring the injury last March. While he pushed for the disc replacement, the Sabres preferred fusion surgery as it has been more commonly performed on hockey players over the years. At an impasse over the surgery, Eichel was stripped of his captaincy in the fall and failed his training camp physical, having not yet undergone any kind of procedure or rehab.

The North Chelmsford, MA was finally dealt by the Sabres to the Golden Knights on Nov. 4.

For his career, Eichel has 139 goals and 216 assists in 375 games over six NHL seasons.