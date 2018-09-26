The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without the services of defenceman Seth Jones for four to six weeks with an MCL sprain, the club announced on Wednesday.

Jones, 23, incurred the injury during the club's preseason game on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said an MRI on the Second Team All-Star revealed a second-degree sprain.

In 78 games last season with the Jackets, Jones had 16 goals and 41 assists for a career-high 57 points.

Jones was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Nashville Predators in January of 2016 in exchange for Ryan Johansen.

Taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the United States National Team Development Program, Jones has 45 goals and 137 assists in 393 career games with the Preds and Jackets over five seasons.