The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Friday that defensive tackle Al Woods is opting out of the 2020 season.

A veteran of 10 seasons out of LSU, the 33-year-old Woods signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal in the offseason with the Jags after spending 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks.

DL Al Woods opts out of 2020 season.



Statement from Al Woods

"While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season," Woods said in a statement. "The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021."

Jags head coach Doug Marrone said the team backs Woods's decision.

Statement from Coach Doug Marrone.



The deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season is still being finalized by the NFL and NFLPA.

"It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they're doing what's right for themselves and their family," Marrone said in a statement. "As an organization, we respect Al's decision and are fully understanding."

A native of Jennings, LA, Woods has appeared in 125 career games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.