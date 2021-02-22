Markstrom out vs. Leafs; day-to-day with UBI

The Calgary Flames announced that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will not dress Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs with what the team says is an upper-body injury.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Jacob Markstrom will not dress tonight. He is day-to-day with an upper body injury. pic.twitter.com/5H2zVh7LsO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2021

Markstrom will be considered day-to-day. David Rittich will get the start in net against Toronto.

The 31-year-old netminder has a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909 in 15 games so far this season.

#Flames Roster Update: Artyom Zagidulin and Oliver Kylington have been activated to the roster from the taxi squad. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2021

The Flames also announced that Artyom Zagidulin and Oliver Kylington have been activated to the active roster from the taxi squad.

Minutes later, the Leafs announced that their goaltender, Frederik Andersen, will also miss Monday's game because of a lower-body injury. Michael Hutchinson will be between the pipes.

Calgary will be back in action also against the Leafs on Wednesday.