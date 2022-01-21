1h ago
Canadiens' Allen to miss eight weeks with lower-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen will miss eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced early Friday morning.
Allen, 31, sustained the injury during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has been the primary goaltender for the Canadiens this season with Carey Price unavailable due to his knee injury.
The Fredericton, N.B., native has a 5-16-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.
Allen has a 164-122-33 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.56 GAA in his career.