Canadiens' Allen to miss eight weeks with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen will miss eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced early Friday morning.

Goaltender Jake Allen will be out for eight weeks due to a lower-body injury.https://t.co/pyERlZWNjb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2022

Allen, 31, sustained the injury during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has been the primary goaltender for the Canadiens this season with Carey Price unavailable due to his knee injury.

The Fredericton, N.B., native has a 5-16-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.

Allen has a 164-122-33 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.56 GAA in his career.