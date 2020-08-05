Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is back at the team's hotel after being discharged from hospital overnight, but will miss the remainder of the Toronto's play-in series after being stretchered off the ice during Tuesday's game.

"After being transported to hospital following an on-ice collision last night, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is back at the team’s hotel," the Maple Leafs said in a release.

"Muzzin was discharged overnight but will not be available to the club for the duration of its series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets as a result of his injury. He will remain in quarantine within the hotel and look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery."

Muzzin lost feeling in his extremities as a result of the collision, which is why he was taken to hospital. He regained feeling shortly after, however, as the Maple Leafs have acknowledged, he won’t be available for the remainder of the series. https://t.co/vHMN7hw3IH — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 5, 2020

Muzzin left the Game 2 with 1:52 to play in the third period on Tuesday. The 31-year-old fell awkwardly behind the net after a push from Blue Jackets' forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. During the fall, his head landed awkwardly on the back of Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Following the Leafs' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin was taken to a local hospital and was responsive.

"We're just awaiting his assessment," Keefe said.

The Leafs also added that Muzzin was alert and able to move all limbs.

Through the first two games of the play-in series, Muzzin was averaging 18:48 of ice time with no points. He had six goals and 23 points in 53 games during the regular season while averaging 21:36 of ice time per game.