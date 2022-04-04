1h ago
Leafs' Muzzin likely to return Tuesday vs. Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is likely to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Florida Panthers after being sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.
TSN.ca Staff
Muzzin, 33, has been sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.
In 41 games this season, Muzzin has two goals, 10 assists and a minus-eight rating.
The Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.