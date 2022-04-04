Leafs' Muzzin likely to return Tuesday vs. Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is likely to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

D-man has been out since Feb. 21 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 4, 2022

Muzzin, 33, has been sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.

In 41 games this season, Muzzin has two goals, 10 assists and a minus-eight rating.

The Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.