Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jaokb Chychrun is currently the top name on TSN's Trade Bait board but left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, it is not yet known if the injury is significant enough to remove him from being available at the March 21 trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Chychrun is flying back to Arizona for further evaluation. The early hope is that it's not too serious but the team will not know for sure until he undergoes an MRI. To state the obvious, many teams around the league are monitoring the situation with interest.

Jakob Chychrun is flying back to Arizona for further evaluation on his lower body injury. The early hope is that it's not too serious but team won't know for sure until further evaluation (MRI). Obviously a few NHL teams monitoring this with keen interest.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 13, 2022

Still not clear if Jakob Chychrun's injury last night is significant enough to remove him from being available at the NHL trade deadline. The #coyotes should have a better idea over the next day or two. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 13, 2022

The 23-year-old appeared to sustain the injury during a collision along the boards in the first period Saturday.

“[Head trainer Dave Zenobi] doesn’t think it’ll be that long. We talked — hopefully day-to-day or something like that. I don’t have the final say from the medical staff, but [Zenobi] was somehow positive, so hopefully he’s right,” head coach Andre Tourigny said after the game.

Chychrun has seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games so far this season and has been even better of late, with four goals and six points in his last five games.

Chychrun is in his sixth season with the Coyotes after being selected No. 16 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.