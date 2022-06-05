The Edmonton Elks acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and offensive lineman Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick in a trade announced on Sunday.

Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ivey previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patriots (2019) and played five games with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

The Apopka, Fla., native played four seasons for the Florida Gators, appearing in 49 games with 44 starts. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2015 and named Second Team All-SEC both as a junior (2017) and senior (2018).

A former second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, Collins is entering his second year in the CFL.

The St. Louis, Mo., product played two seasons with the Falcons (2015, 2016) and was part of Atlanta’s run to Super Bowl LI. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and 2019.

Collins played three seasons at Louisiana State University.