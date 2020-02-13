8m ago
Pirates' Taillon placed on 60-day injured list
Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 60-day injured list, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Last year, the starting pitcher posted a 2-3 record and a 4.10 ERA. He will sit out the 2020 season to recover from his second Tommy John surgery, that took place on August 14th.
Taillon is from Lakeland, Florida, and played for Canada in the 2013 World Baseball Classic due to his dual citizenship.
In the off-season, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal.